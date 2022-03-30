WATCH: Pujols’ first at-bat since returning to the Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV) – For the first time since 2011, Albert Pujols was back in the starting lineup for the Cardinals.

In his spring debut Wednesday against the Nationals, Pujols got the start as the designated hitter, batting fourth.

Fans rose to their feet for Pujols’ first at-bat, he then gave them even more to cheer for. With the bases loaded were loaded, Pujols grounded into a double play, but Dylan Carlson was able to score on the play. In his second at-bat, Pujols hit a pop fly with two runners on base. In his final at-bat, he singled to right field and then was replaced by a pinch-runner.

The Cardinals beat the Nationals 29-8.

