Advertisement

WATCH: Pujols’ first at-bat since returning to the Cardinals

Wednesday, Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup for the Cardinals for the first time since he announced his return to the team.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV) – For the first time since 2011, Albert Pujols was back in the starting lineup for the Cardinals.

In his spring debut Wednesday against the Nationals, Pujols got the start as the designated hitter, batting fourth.

Read: ‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals

Fans rose to their feet for Pujols’ first at-bat, he then gave them even more to cheer for. With the bases loaded were loaded, Pujols grounded into a double play, but Dylan Carlson was able to score on the play. In his second at-bat, Pujols hit a pop fly with two runners on base. In his final at-bat, he singled to right field and then was replaced by a pinch-runner.

The Cardinals beat the Nationals 29-8.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch: Pujols’ first at-bat after returning to the Cardinals
The naming rights to the MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis will be announced Tuesday morning,...
STL CITY launches CITY Futures Program
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Jaroslav...
Tarasenko’s three-point game powers Blues past Canucks 4-1
Albert Pujols at a press conference announcing his return to the Cardinals.
‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals