Ultra inclusive amusement park set to be built in Wentzville for $70-100 million

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -- Ground is expected to be broken in early 2023 on Spirit of Discovery Park in Wentzville. The 60-acre amusement park will be fully inclusive but will be designed with rides and attractions to accommodate children and adults with disabilities.

Jamie Mann is the president and co-founder.

“When we came up with a vision, it was joy for everybody. And our mission is to build this amusement park for all abilities,” Mann said.

It will be only the second ultra-accessible amusement park in the world. The other is Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.

Architect Rick Hill is helping to design the amusement park and its attractions. He said it will be able to accommodate people with a wide variety of disabilities.

“We always think about wheelchairs when we think about special needs. Yeah. We’re talking about hospital beds. We’re talking about all disabilities, whether it’s autism, whether it’s epilepsy, we’re looking at all the different ones and trying to accommodate them here,” Hill said.

Spirit of Discovery Park will have rides that will be able to accommodate wheelchairs. It will also have an arcade, splash pads and a dog park.

Hill said there will also be a garden that’s raised up off of the ground. He said the idea behind it is to allow children in wheelchairs to be able to pick pumpkins or other fruits and vegetables, right off the vine.

The park will have a big appeal to families with children that have disabilities but will be designed for adults with disabilities too.

“It’s also about the grandparent who is in a wheelchair and has oxygen. It’s about the parents who served in our military and came home that isn’t whole and wants to do something with their child,” Mann said.

The amusement park is a nonprofit organization and will be built with private funding, meaning no tax dollars will be used. The park is eventually expected to become a major attraction that draws visitors from far and wide, based on visitor information from the San Antonio amusement park.

“We’re looking at a national and international destination, which would bring in about, according to them about a million people a year to this park,” Mann said.

Hill said there will also be classes on-site to teach life skills to disabled adults to help them become more independent.

The amusement park organizers are expected to close on the property on May 8. Fore more information on the park, visit the Spirit of Discovery Park website.

