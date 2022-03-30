St. Louis County passes resolution honoring Tyre Sampson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County honored the life of the 14-year-old that died after falling off an Orlando amusement park ride.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, council members paid tribute to Tyre Sampson. They passed a resolution honoring him, saying he had a promising future and was known for his compassion.

The resolution will be sent to Tyre’s family.

