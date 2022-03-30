Advertisement

St. Clair County Health Department to discontinue drive-thru COVID vaccinations

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The St. Clair County Health Department is discontinuing its drive-thru COVID vaccine site.

The last day for the drive-thru will be on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 330 West Main St. Patients do not have to schedule an appointment.

They will continue providing vaccines at the St. Clair County Health Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be required and can be made through their website.

