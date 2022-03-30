Pharmacists available to help in suicide prevention; new training offered through Missouri House bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pharmacists in Missouri could join the battle to prevent suicide.

It’s part of House Bill 1644, which is under debate in Jefferson City, to provide suicide awareness and prevention training for pharmacists. The training in suicide awareness and prevention would be for two hours. It wouldn’t be mandatory for pharmacists to complete but would be recommended.

Colby Grove is the pharmacy manager for The Pharmacy at Pleasant Hope and supports this additional training.

”If you can reach out and help someone or save someone, I mean it does wonders for them, their family, and everyone involved,” Grove says. “The whole community. It’s never going to be easy but if you can just say hey is something going on, do you need to talk to someone. Sometimes it’s just as easy as that.”

Grove says he knows the families and clients they serve well, seeing them often. Grove says that also makes him conscious of any changes in behavior or attitude.

“If they’re on one medication for a 30-day fill, we’ll see them 12 times a year,” Grove says. “A lot of times if they do have mental health issues, we’ll see them more than that.”

Grove says people may be more open with their pharmacists when they need help.

“They’ll spend maybe five or ten minutes with a provider and here sometimes I’ll talk to people for 30-45 minutes,” Grove says. “You learn a lot in that amount of time and you can see signs and point people in the right direction when they need it.”

Stephanie Appleby is the executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which offers mental health help to people in the area. It can take a long time to get in to see a provider and ask questions, which is why Appleby says pharmacists helping fill a gap in the community is crucial.

“We know a lot of anti-depressants have a black box warning about suicide risks and behaviors,” Appleby says. “I think it’s important that we’re able to communicate with our pharmacists and say hey these are some things that I’m experiencing, what should I do?”

If House Bill 1644 passes, the board of pharmacy will create the guidelines for the training. The two hours of suicide awareness and prevention education would count toward the total continuing education requirement for license renewal for every pharmacist. Appleby says this training will also give pharmacists more tools when having these conversations.

“I’m a patient too of mental health and that we feel comfortable going to someone and saying hey I’m struggling,” Appleby says. “I think the more people that we can train and give the knowledge for mental, the more we break down the stigma and the more we comfortable that we make folks come and share what you’re feeling.”

If approved and signed by the governor, this bill would go into effect on August 28.

