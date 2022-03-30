Officer shoots at suspect accused of flourishing gun at K9 in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shots were fired in a south St. Louis neighborhood after a man flashed a gun at a K9 officer overnight, police said.

According to officials, an officer and his K9 unit were called to 18th Street and Lynch in the Benton Park neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. where they found five suspects stealing wheels off cars. As one of the suspects pointed an AR-Style rifle at them, the officer open fire but missed the suspected thieves.

One person was arrested while the other four escaped. No officers were hurt but the suspect in custody was bitten by the K9 officer.

