Advertisement

Officer shoots at suspect accused of flourishing gun at K9 in South City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shots were fired in a south St. Louis neighborhood after a man flashed a gun at a K9 officer overnight, police said.

According to officials, an officer and his K9 unit were called to 18th Street and Lynch in the Benton Park neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. where they found five suspects stealing wheels off cars. As one of the suspects pointed an AR-Style rifle at them, the officer open fire but missed the suspected thieves.

One person was arrested while the other four escaped. No officers were hurt but the suspect in custody was bitten by the K9 officer.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

crime scene tape
Officer shoots at suspect accused of flourishing gun at K9 in St. Louis City
Ukrainian flag outside the St. Louis County Council building
Benefit concert planned to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
Illinois students
Illinois Students participated in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington
The teen who died in the fall from the amusement park ride was identified Friday as Tyre...
Law expert explains legal possibilities with Tyre Sampson amusement park case