Man found dead in Overland home during welfare check, Major Case Squad says

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad is investigating the suspicious death of a man found inside an Overland home Tuesday evening.

Overland police officers responded to the 10000 block of Midland to perform a welfare check. Detectives said 65-year-old Hossein Rastegar’s family called the police after they were unable to contact him. When they got there, they found the Rastegar dead, under suspicious circumstances, inside the home.

Limited details have been released.

