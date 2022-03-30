Advertisement

Local fire departments, library branches, and police stations providing “Lock It For Love” program

Federal law requires that gun dealers provide a trigger lock or other locking device to everyone who buys a handgun.(WTVG)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to the multiple shootings in the past week involving children, St. Louis City urged residents to use the city’s free gun lock program to keep kids safe.

The “Lock It for Love” program focuses on violence prevention, health care, and other issues. Local fire departments, St. Louis Public Libraries, and police departments worked with the program to provide free gun locks.

“As a mom, I know how important it is that we take every step we can to keep our babies safe,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones. “These recent shootings have devastated our entire city, and we need to take immediate action to protect our children.”

The St. Louis Fire Department will provide locks at 30 engine houses across the city. The Baden, Julia Davis, Divoll, and Cabanne library branches will also provide locks for gun holders.

