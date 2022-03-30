Illinois Students participated in a wreath laying ceremony in Arlington

(KMOV) - With cherry blossoms in full bloom, four students from a Central Illinois high school participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of an unknown soldier.

The monument honors those who died in the war but were not identified. Teachers selected the students who carried out the honor.

The bodies of three unidentified service members are buried at the memorial. The wreath-laying ceremony is a part of a series of events leading up to Memorial Day.

