Grand jury indicts former COO of St. Louis construction company

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A federal grand jury indicted Brian Kowert Sr. on charges of wire fraud spanning from 2014 through 2022.

Kowert, the former COO of the HBD Construction Company, was charged with the falsifying of Minority Business Enterprise participation on construction and redevelopment projects. The indictment alleges Kowert played part in a scheme to defraud the City of St. Louis, the state of Missouri and clients of the HBD Construction Company.

The indictment claims Kowert inflated Minority Business Enterprise participation on company projects. It also says Kowert used Minority Business Enterprise certified companies as front companies to pass money to non-Minority Business Enterprise certified companies that actually provided the labor for projects.

The FBI was involved in the investigation into Kowert.

