Employees at Ladue Starbucks seek to unionize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wheels are in motion to make a Starbucks store the first in the St. Louis area to have a unionized workforce.

The store is located on Lindbergh at Clayton, which is in Ladue, close to the border with Frontenac. Workers have filed paperwork calling for a union election. They accused Starbucks of ignoring COVID-19 safety concerns and cutting hours, forcing staff to pick up another job or quit.

Baristas at more than 140 American stores are trying to unionize, six spots recently won union elections. It comes as Howard Schultz returns as interim CEO. He founded Stabucks and has run the company on and off for decades, and is known as being anti-union.

His return comes as Starbucks is raising pay from $14 an hour to $17 an hour.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.