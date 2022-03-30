Employees at Ladue Starbucks look to join others around the country to unionize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Employees at the Starbucks in Ladue are looking to unionize, joining several other Starbucks employees around the country.

The store is located on Lindbergh at Clayton Terrace in Ladue, close to the border with Frontenac. Workers have filed paperwork calling for a union election. They accused Starbucks of ignoring COVID-19 safety concerns and cutting hours, forcing staff to pick up another job or quit.

Workers United is the union representing Starbucks employees trying to unionize.

“The process can be quite slow. We’ve seen workers waiting over a month for some elections,” said Workers United Midwest Organizing Director Pete DeMay. “We imagine there’ll be a response from the employer in the next week or so.”

DeMay explained that, when unionizing, employees and employers attend an election held by the National Labors Relation Board, which is a federal agency.

The board votes to decide if employees can unionize. DeMay said sometimes the employer can help speed up the process by agreeing to an earlier election date.

Griffith Moore is an employee at the Ladue Starbucks and is part of the 75 percent of employees at the store willing to unionize. Moore told News 4 employees start at $12 an hour and receive benefits like health insurance and sick leave if employees work a minimum of 20 hours a week.

Moore addressed concerns of Starbucks passing off increased wages and benefits to customers.

“Starbucks is going to do what they want regardless, and honestly if we have say in it, we might be able to say ‘hey, you guys need to take a slightly smaller profit margin and be OK with that.’”

Starbucks sent News 4 the following statement:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. from the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”

There’s no timetable for when the election for the Ladue store will be held.

Baristas at more than 140 American Starbucks stores are trying to unionize. Six stores recently won union elections. It comes as Howard Schultz returns as interim CEO of the company. He founded Stabucks and has run the company on and off for decades, and is known as being anti-union.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.