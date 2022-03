ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Summit Place, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 8:00 p.m. Police did not provide an exact age but said the child is 12 or 13-year-old.

Other information was not immediately known.

