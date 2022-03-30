Advertisement

Charges filed against 2 men after St. Charles County crash leaves 1 dead

Joseph Laupel (left) and Daniel Glennon Loeffler were charged Tuesday after a road rage...
Joseph Laupel (left) and Daniel Glennon Loeffler were charged Tuesday after a road rage incident that left someone dead.(St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two men were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter after someone died in a crash on Highway 61 in St. Charles County.

Charges allege 35-year-old Daniel Glennon Loeffler and 63-year-old Joseph Faupel were driving recklessly on Highway 61 Tuesday. The charges say Loeffler refused to let Faupel pass him on the roadway, which led to Faupel veering into Loeffler’s vehicle.

The impact from Faupel hitting Loeffler’s vehicle caused his vehicle to swerve into the far left lane and hit a Honda CRV. The Honda CRV was forced off the road and hit a telephone box, resulting in the passenger’s death. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the passenger as 69-year-old Patricia A. Brummel of Moscow Mills.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said multiple witness statements point to Loeffler and Faupel being at fault for causing the accident. Both men are in custody in St. Charles County on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

