Anheuser-Busch invests $50 Million in brewery, expanding seltzer and packaging capabilities

The MillerCoors lawsuit accuses Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch of starting a "false and misleading advertising campaign" that said Miller Lite and Coors Light use corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup.(KMOV/CNN (custom credit) | KMOV/CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The country’s leading brewer and American manufacturer announced a huge investment at its St. Louis brewery on Wednesday.

Anheuser-Busch’s $50 million investment will go towards a new seltzer building, which will be the first addition to the campus in over 15 years.

“Our planned $1 billion investment in our facilities over two years is about supporting our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs as our nation continues to navigate the economic recovery,” CEO of Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth said. “St. Louis is our hometown and plays a critical role in enabling our innovations and producing the highest-quality products for our consumers to enjoy. This isn’t just an investment in our facilities, it’s an investment in our hometown community.”

The investment will increase and enhance its brewing and packaging capacity. Updates include the upgrading of one of the can lines and a building for brewing some of the popular seltzer products, including Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer.

Construction for the upgrade is expected to be in Spring 2022.

