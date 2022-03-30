4Warn Forecast: Much Colder, A Few Showers Again Thursday

Weather Discussion: Rain will taper off overnight, but we do have a chance for a few more showers Thursday. Not as heavy or widespread, but still some scattered rain in the region. And it’s possible we some see snow as the much colder air moves in, especially north of St. Louis. But there will be no accumulation and no impact where some snow falls as temperatures remain above freezing. But expect a chilly and breezy Thursday with some wet weather. Friday dries out to end the week with some sunshine!

