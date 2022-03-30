4Warn Alert: Showers & Strong Non-Storm Winds

Weather Discussion: It will be a windy day, especially southeast and east of St. Louis where a wind advisory is up until 7 PM for the chance of gusts near 50 MPH. Showers and storms continue into the evening, but the severe threat is over for St. Louis. We will still watch for a strong to severe storm southeast of St. Louis through the afternoon. Any rain in the evening won’t be severe but wet weather is still possible.

It turns much colder Thursday, a high only in the low 40s with scattered rain. It’s possible some see snowflakes, especially north of St. Louis, but no impact with temperatures well above freezing. But expect a chilly Thursday with some wet weather. Friday dries out to end the week.

