Website ranks St. Louis #1 city for urban gardening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is taking the top spot in an unexpected list.

According to LawnStarter’s 2022 list, St. Louis ranks #1 for urban gardening. The blog cited rooftop gardens, vertical plant walls and communal vegetable gardens. The site also claims the city has the most access to gardening space.

LawnStarter cites Urban Harvest STL for its work to donate most of its growth to underserved areas.

