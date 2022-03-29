Advertisement

Two people shot in Jennings

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said two people were found shot in the 6400 block of Lillian Avenue in Jennings just after 10:15 a.m. Paramedics took both to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries aren’t life threatening, police said.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting and investigators haven’t released any information about any possible suspects.

