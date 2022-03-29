Advertisement

Studies show the use of disinfectants while pregnant could affect children

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new study in the BMJ found that using disinfectants while pregnant is linked to childhood asthma and eczema.

Researchers found the odds of children having either were significantly higher when mothers used them one to six times a week compared to those who never used them. The kids of mothers who used disinfectants daily had a 26% greater chance of developing asthma and a 29% greater chance for eczema.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Women's creative at City Foundry
Celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
Dine out list
Restaurants host dine-out for fallen detective’s children
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
NASA Astronaut returning home
Different things to try when walking at Forest Park
Celebrating Take A Walk in the Park Day
(FILE) Ukraine flag
St. Louis County shows solidarity with Ukraine