Studies show the use of disinfectants while pregnant could affect children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new study in the BMJ found that using disinfectants while pregnant is linked to childhood asthma and eczema.

Researchers found the odds of children having either were significantly higher when mothers used them one to six times a week compared to those who never used them. The kids of mothers who used disinfectants daily had a 26% greater chance of developing asthma and a 29% greater chance for eczema.

