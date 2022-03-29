Advertisement

STL CITY launches CITY Futures Program

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis MLS team will launch their CITY Futures Program on Saturday, April 2.

This will be open to kids ages 7 through 14 who want to improve their soccer skills. The event will take place at Bayless High School.

The Futures Program will then have their first regular play session on Wednesday, April 6, and will continue on a weekly basis.

To apply online, click here.

