St. Louis county prosecutor launches abuse hotline

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell launched an Elder an Disabled Persons Abuse Hotline Tuesday morning.

The hotline will be ran by a prosecutor or a staff member with a background in social work. The county said, each day a staff member will return a call and ask to speak with the witness or victim to document evidence of any abuse.

“It’s that age-old adage: If you see something, say something,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “If you see someone harming or neglecting an elderly or disabled person, call our hotline and say something to somebody who can stop the abuse and suffering and hold the abuser accountable.”

The county asks that you watch for these signs of abuse:

seems depressed, confused, or withdrawn

becomes isolated from friends and family

has unexplained bruises, burns, or scars

appears dirty, underfed, dehydrated, over-or undermedicated, or not receiving needed care for medical problems

has bed sores or other preventable conditions

changes in banking or spending patterns

If you see any of these signs or other evidence of an elder or disabled person being abused call 314-964-6100.

