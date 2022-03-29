Advertisement

Sifton drops run for Missouri US Senate seat, endorses Busch heir

Scott Sifton and Trudy Busch Valentine
Scott Sifton and Trudy Busch Valentine(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former State Senator Scott Sifton is ending his pursuit of Missouri’s soon to be open US Senate seat and is endorsing Trudy Busch Valentine.

Valentine is the daughter of the late August “Gussie” Busch, Jr., both the longtime head of Anheuser-Busch and owner of the Cardinals for several decades.

Valentine has yet to announce her campaign, but the deadline to file official paperwork to run is Tuesday. 10 other Democrats and at least six Republicans are running to replace retiring GOP Senator Roy Blunt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Senator Steven Roberts
State Senator Steven Roberts, Jr. launches primary challenge against Congresswoman Cori Bush
The Illinois state capitol complex in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois budget: Democrats laud $4B bill pay; GOP says jobless fund shorted
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) speaks about proposals to address crime, including his...
Illinois House Republicans demand action to address crime
Missouri lawmakers propose requiring teachers to post lesson plans online