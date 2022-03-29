Shrewsbury voters to decide whether property tax increase is worth keeping city’s ambulance service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Next Tuesday, Shrewsbury voters will decide whether to green-light a residential property tax increase, as the city says it is unable to sustain several essential services under current revenue levels.

In the last two years, the city estimates it has lost more than $1 million in revenue, due in large part to the pandemic. The city’s courts were forced to close, resulting in a $320,000 loss. Additionally, sales tax revenue came in lower than projected and the closure of Schnucks is estimated to have cost the city about $200,000 of annual sales tax revenue. Closure of the city’s parks is estimated to have cost around $300,000 in lost revenue.

“The city, they’ve been in crash mode for the last year and a half trying to find ways to cut costs, how to raise costs and this is what they’ve come up with,” Dan Lowry said.

The city will present voters with Proposition A on the April 5 ballot, which will ask voters to pass a residential property tax increase that would provide revenue for the city’s general fund. Money generated will fund services like police, fire and EMS, along with street maintenance, public works improvements and parks and recreation services.

The current residential tax levy in Shrewsbury is .377 and Proposition A would raise the tax rate to the maximum allowed of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. For a $100,000 home, owners would see an annual increase of $118. A $300,000 home would see an increase of $355 per year.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department has been under a hiring freeze since November and has lost 11 members to neighboring departments in the last two years. If the tax increase is passed, it will allow the department to offer higher wages and become more competitive with surrounding agencies, Shrewsbury Chief Chris Amenn said.

The department currently has 13 members, five short of its target of 18.

“People get tired, people get burnt out, we’ve got people working more overtime than they’re normally scheduled to work,” he said. “It’s not good, it’s not safe, it’s not healthy.”

The fire department operates its own ambulance service, as the firefighters are also certified paramedics. However, due to staffing shortages and overtime, the department outsources its ambulance service on two-thirds of its shifts.

“One thing we don’t have control over is the response time,” Amenn said. “They try to have as quick a response time as they can, but that’s not something we have control over.”

If Proposition A is rejected, the city will no longer have its own ambulance service and will likely outsource. Additionally, Amenn said all EMS mutual aid agreements in place will no longer be effective.

“People could be waiting on ambulances,” he said. “We won’t have any control over the service.”

The Missouri Property Tax Credit allows a single person making less than $30,000 a year to be exempt from the property tax increase, and married filing combined, $34,000 or less, should it take effect.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, every city is dealing with the same things,” Lowry said. “So we’re trying to get in front of it, we don’t want to give up, in my opinion, one of our most precious services, our ambulance.”

On average, Shrewsbury’s main firehouse responds to 150 calls a month. 70 percent of those are emergency medical calls, requiring an ambulance. The department’s average response time is 5 minutes 20 seconds.

The city has received around $450,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.