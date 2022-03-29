Shake Shack coming to Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Shake Shack stand is coming to Enterprise Center.

The Blues made the official announcement Tuesday, saying the stand will open Wednesday for the Elton John concert. Enterprise Center is the third NHL building in the US to feature a Shake Shack stand. The Enterprise Center location will feature a mural by St. Louis artist Adam Bertels.

Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyers; the chain has hundreds of locations across the country, including one at Ladue Crossing and in the Central West End.

