Advertisement

Shake Shack coming to Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Shake Shack stand is coming to Enterprise Center.

The Blues made the official announcement Tuesday, saying the stand will open Wednesday for the Elton John concert. Enterprise Center is the third NHL building in the US to feature a Shake Shack stand. The Enterprise Center location will feature a mural by St. Louis artist Adam Bertels.

Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyers; the chain has hundreds of locations across the country, including one at Ladue Crossing and in the Central West End.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The naming rights to the MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis will be announced Tuesday morning,...
STL CITY launches CITY Futures Program
Shooting generic
Homicide detectives investigating Tuesday morning shooting in north St. Louis
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell launched an Elder an Disabled Persons Abuse...
St. Louis County prosecutor launches abuse hotline
Police looking for two men accused of stealing 8 Michael Kors purses from South County store
Police looking for two men accused of stealing 8 Michael Kors purses from South County store