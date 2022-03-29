Advertisement

Safety Administration increases car penalties

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reinstated a sharp increase in penalties for cars that are not fuel efficient.

The decision impacts model years 2019 and beyond. The Trump administration had delayed regulations that would more than double the fines for automakers not meeting standards.

The new ruling takes effect in 60 days and extends penalties to cars made in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

