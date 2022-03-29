Police looking for two men accused of stealing 8 Michael Kors purses from South County store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Surveillance footage shows two men steal from a South County Marshall’s store in mid March.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two men caught on camera stealing eight Michael Kors purses from the Marshall’s at 6927 South Lindbergh Boulevard on March 17.

One man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a Colorado Rockies baseball cap. The other man was wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap.

Police suspect the men are responsible for other similar thefts in the area.

If you recognize them and have any information to help with the investigation, call Detective McClain at 314-615-0716.

