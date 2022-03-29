Advertisement

Police investigate a shooting in North City

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in North St. Louis city Tuesday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a call for a shooting at Hodiamont Avenue and Maple Avenue at around 9:19 a.m. They found a man who had been shot and was not conscious or breathing.

Homicide detectives have been requested. No additional information has been released.

