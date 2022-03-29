NASA Astronaut returning home

(KMOV) - After a record-breaking 355 days spent in space, a NASA astronaut is preparing to return home.

Mark Vande Hei is expected to return to Earth Wednesday morning. He will land aboard a Russian spacecraft in Kazakhstan alongside two Russian cosmonauts.

It is a highly anticipated return that has only drawn more attention due to mounting Russia and US tensions over the last month. Each step of the crew’s return will stream live on NASA’s television channel and website.

