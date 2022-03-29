Missouri American Water to invest $7.5M in Florissant upgrades

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri American Water announced Tuesday the beginning of a $7.5 million project for water main upgrades in Florissant.

The project will replace nearly 15,000 feet of water main in Florissant along Harrison Street, Washington Street, and St. Catherine Street. Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery said, “Since acquiring the system in 2002, Missouri American Water has consistently invested in North County to enhance service and reliability, and we’re glad to see them continue their commitment to our residents and local businesses by replacing aging water mains that have been prone to breaks.”

The three main projects include:

3,400 feet of main along Harrison Street, between St. Pierre and the New Florissant tank Site (1060 St. Catherine Street, Florissant, MO). Construction begins April 1.

9,300 feet of main along Washington Street, between St. Pierre Street and Lynn Meadows Lane. Construction begins April 22.

2,100 feet of main along St. Catherine Street, between New Florissant Road and St. Eugene Lane. Construction is expected to begin in June following the completion of the Harrison Street replacement project.

The work will happen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to view pipe replacement projects in the county, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.