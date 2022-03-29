Fitch won’t seek re-election to St. Louis County Council

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch says he will not run for re-election.

Fitch, a Republican, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, tweeting that he will not seek another term due to “future family and professional commitments.”

Serving the people of St. Louis County for 35 years has been the honor of my life. I've been humbled by the support of my family & the people of District 3. Due to future family & professional commitments, I'm announcing that I will not be a candidate for this office in 2022. pic.twitter.com/nK92I2cqsp — Tim Fitch 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@ChiefTimFitch) March 29, 2022

Fitch was elected in 2018 and represents District 3, a GOP-leaning area that goes from parts of Chesterfield to Fenton. During his time on the County Council, Fitch has become a critic and antagonist of County Executive Sam Page. He has been one of the leading critics of mask mandates and business capacity restrictions.

Fitch was previosuly St. Louis County Police Chief for five years and on the force for 31 years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.