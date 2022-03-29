Advertisement

Fitch won’t seek re-election to St. Louis County Council

Tim Fitch
Tim Fitch(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch says he will not run for re-election.

Fitch, a Republican, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, tweeting that he will not seek another term due to “future family and professional commitments.”

Fitch was elected in 2018 and represents District 3, a GOP-leaning area that goes from parts of Chesterfield to Fenton. During his time on the County Council, Fitch has become a critic and antagonist of County Executive Sam Page. He has been one of the leading critics of mask mandates and business capacity restrictions.

Fitch was previosuly St. Louis County Police Chief for five years and on the force for 31 years.

