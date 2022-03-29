Dueker launches primary campaign against Page for County Executive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Attorney Jane Dueker is launching a primary challenge against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Dueker officially filed Tuesday, the last day filing to be a candidate is allowed. Dueker has been a prominent critic of Page, referencing in her announcement Page’s second job as an anesthesiologist. Critics such as Republican County Councilman Tim Fitch have said it is illegal for the County Executive to hold a second job.

Dueker is an attorney for the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association and previously worked for Gov. Jay Nixon. The winner of the primary will take on either State Rep. Shamed Dogan or Katherine Pinner. A Democrat has occupied the County Executive’s office since 1991, but many Republicans believe their party has a good chance of winning the office this year.

A spokesperson for Page’s campaign sent News 4 the following statement:

“It’s a surprise, but a good one. I didn’t have ‘Steve Stenger’s campaign manager runs for county executive’ on my BINGO card this year.”

