4Warn Forecast: Slight Rain Chance Tuesday, Then Wet Weather Hits Wednesday

Weather Discussion:

We have a warm up coming and it comes with widespread rain too. Tuesday will be our first above normal afternoon in a week with highs in the 60s. But it will be breezy and cloudy with a slim chance for a spot shower. Most stay dry and any rain will be brief and very light. However, Wednesday we get hit with widespread rain and some storms. A few showers are possible in the morning, but it’s late morning through the afternoon when the widespread and heavier rain moves through. There’s a very low chance for a strong to severe storm, it looks like the storm fuel will be hard to come by for severe weather, but we’ll have to monitor that low chance. We do get hit by a chill again Thursday and lows are back down near freezing by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.