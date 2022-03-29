4Warn Alert: Strong Winds Wednesday & A Severe Threat

Weather Discussion: Strong non-storm winds will crank up Wednesday so tie down any loose items as gusts will range from 35-45 MPH. And thunderstorms will become widespread with a severe threat in the late morning to early afternoon.

For this evening, we still have a chance for a few spot showers and it will be breezy. By the morning drive some isolated showers and storms are possible, but the more widespread storms will be west of the St. Louis metro. Then from 10 AM to 2 PM a line of storms will push through St. Louis from west to east. This is the window to watch for damaging winds and a low threat for an isolated tornado. We’re currently in the level 2 severe threat (out of 5 the highest). There won’t be much storm fuel, but strong winds aloft can aid any storm downdrafts in turning strong to severe.

On top of all this, we’ll have strong non-storm wind gusts. A wind advisory kicks in for areas south and east of St. Louis with gusts near 45 MPH, however there will still be very strong winds in St. Louis with gusts from 35-45 MPH.

More rain is possible during the evening as the cold front arrives, however by then we won’t have any energy left for severe weather. But this front will bring a chill to Thursday as we go from highs in the upper 60s Wednesday to highs in the 40s by Thursday.

