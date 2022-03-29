Fire Marshall investigates fatal fire in St. Clair county

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating a deadly fire in rural St. Clair county.

One person has died after a fire erupted in St. Libory late Monday night. News 4 was at the scene where multiple fire departments were working to put out the fire.

The building doubled as a bar with one apartment in the back. Fire officials said the call happened just after 10:30 p.m. when the bar was closed. The owner of the bar was on the scene and tried to reach the upstairs apartment but could not because of the intensity of the fire.

Officials have not released any details about the victim at this time.

