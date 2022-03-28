Advertisement

WATCH: Two men shoplifting at Marshall’s in South County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for two men that were allegedly caught stealing at a store in Mehlville.

Surveillance cameras show them walking out of the Marshall’s in the 6900 block of South Lindbergh Blvd. One suspect was described as wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, and a Colorado Rockies baseball hat. The other was described as wearing a red Cardinals hoodie, blue jeans, and a Cardinals hat.

Police also say these two may be responsible for other thefts at other Marshalls in the area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Catholic Schools closed
“Sick out” closes 3 Catholic high schools, students attend rally
Two men caught stealing
Men caught stealing purses
Charlie Brennan
Charlie Brennan retirement
STL County library
St. Louis County library sharing
Shuttles
Shuttles coming to St. Louis