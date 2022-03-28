WATCH: Two men shoplifting at Marshall’s in South County

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for two men that were allegedly caught stealing at a store in Mehlville.

Surveillance cameras show them walking out of the Marshall’s in the 6900 block of South Lindbergh Blvd. One suspect was described as wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, and a Colorado Rockies baseball hat. The other was described as wearing a red Cardinals hoodie, blue jeans, and a Cardinals hat.

Police also say these two may be responsible for other thefts at other Marshalls in the area.

