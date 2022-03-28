STL Downtown Link: Free shuttle pilot program launches in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday, officials announced a new shuttle pilot program that will provide visitors and residents with free transportation to various attractions in downtown St. Louis.

The STL Downtown Link, which consists of two six-passenger electric shuttles, will operate in zones such as 20th Street to the West, Cass to the North, The Landing to the East, and Clark Street to the South. The shuttles can be requested anywhere in the zone,, including designated stops, street-hail, calling a dispatch number, or using the custom smartphone app, TripShot.

“The STL Downtown Link will increase connectivity downtown and help everyone take advantage of the great amenities Downtown has to offer,” said 5th Ward Alderman James Page. “The community is excited for this program, and I encourage residents and visitors alike to try it out for themselves.”

The shuttles will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m until the pilot concludes at the end of 2022. Officials estimated there will be a 12 minute wait time for passengers.

