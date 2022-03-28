State Senator Steven Roberts, Jr. launches primary challenge against Congresswoman Cori Bush

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Senator Steven Roberts, Jr. will challenge Congresswoman Cori Bush for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, Roberts, Jr. announced Monday afternoon.

The district currently encompasses all of St. Louis City and much of North County. The Missouri Senate recently approved a plan that would slightly alter the district’s boundaries for the next 10 years. The proposed map still has to be approved by the Missouri House of Representatives and be signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Roberts currently represents the 5th State Senate District, which goes from downtown St. Louis to parts of South City, North City and the Central West End.

“Over the past several months I’ve had numerous people encouraging me to run,” said Roberts in a news release. “We all had the highest hopes for Congresswoman Bush, but she’s shown over the past year and a half that she’s not interested in the job of United States Representative. We don’t have time for slogans; I’m ready to get to work, bring people together, and deliver results for the families of the 1st district.”

News 4 has reached out to Bush’s campaign for comment and is waiting to hear back. Bush upset longtime incumbent Lacy Clay in the 2020 Democratic primary and is hoping to return to Congress for a second term. Until 2021, the seat had been held by a member of the Clay family since 1969.

The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to easily win the November election as the 1st District is considered the safest Democratic Congressional seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.