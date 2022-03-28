Advertisement

St. Louis museums get top honors again

The City Museum in downtown St. Louis as photographed by Drone 4 in March 2021.
The City Museum in downtown St. Louis as photographed by Drone 4 in March 2021.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is being recognized once again for the strength of its museums- this time from USA Today. Two of the Gateway City’s local museums made the Top 10 list. The City Museum landed the number two spot in the publication’s readers poll for best children’s museums, and The Magic House came in at number four. St. Louis is the only city in the U.S. to get two children-centric museums on the national list.

On the adult side, the Science Center came in at number five among the best science museums in the country.

