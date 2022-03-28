St. Louis man sentenced after gang involvement led to the killing of 4 people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will spend 45 years in prison for his involvement with a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

Charles “Man Man” Thompson was a member of and openly associated with a group known as the “Blumeyer,” and according to court documents, he shared information relating to the group to one or more members of a cocaine trafficking organization that was a rival to the “Blumeyer.”

Thompson gave details to the rival group while he was incarcerated in Missouri state prison. The information he shared led to several acts of violence including the shootings of two people and the murder of four other people between 2013 and 2014. In exchange for the information and the killing of “Blumeyer” members, Thompson expected to spearhead drug trafficking in the St. Louis area upon his release from prison.

Thompson pleaded guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“As today’s significant sentence makes clear, you don’t have to be the one who pulls the trigger of a firearm to be a murderer. The acts of Charles Thompson directly contributed to the untimely and unnecessary deaths of many victims,” United States Attorney Sayler Fleming said.

