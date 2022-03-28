St. Louis City, County libraries merge catalogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The libraries of St. Louis City and St. Louis County are joining forces.

If you have a card with St. Louis City or St. Louis County libraries, you will now have access to nearly 5 million items. The branches have launched a shared integrated library system. The branches call the launch “historic,” giving people access to more materials than ever before.

“Libraries are community anchors, people of all ages come here to use the resources they offer. Libraries bring people together... and government works best when we work together,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

To celebrate the moment, they unveiled new cards sponsored by the Cardinals. Fredbird was on-hand for the launch.

