SSM Health to lift visitor restrictions amid COVID decrease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health will be lifting their visitor restrictions starting Monday due to the rate of COVID-19 decreasing in the community.

The company said starting March 28, all adult SSM Health ministries in St. Louis will not be restricting visitors for non-COVID positive patients. Patients that are positive will still be under a strict, no visitor policy. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital visitor policies are different and can be found here.

SSM Health said visitor hours will be between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The age restrictions on visitors has also been lifted.

The company is still requiring all visitors ages two and up to wear a mask inside of the health ministries. They said they will continue to make decisions based on the current COVID-19 environment and will update policies new phases of the pandemic occur.

