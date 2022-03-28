Advertisement

SSM Health to lift visitor restrictions amid COVID decrease

SSM Health to lift visitor restrictions
SSM Health to lift visitor restrictions(SSM Health)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health will be lifting their visitor restrictions starting Monday due to the rate of COVID-19 decreasing in the community.

The company said starting March 28, all adult SSM Health ministries in St. Louis will not be restricting visitors for non-COVID positive patients. Patients that are positive will still be under a strict, no visitor policy. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital visitor policies are different and can be found here.

SSM Health said visitor hours will be between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The age restrictions on visitors has also been lifted.

The company is still requiring all visitors ages two and up to wear a mask inside of the health ministries. They said they will continue to make decisions based on the current COVID-19 environment and will update policies new phases of the pandemic occur.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

stem bill
Clayton School District integrates computer science into curriculum following STEM bill
Ukraine native Anna Krukova, along with her daughter, Victoria, landed at Lambert International...
Ukrainian refugee mother, disabled daughter land in St. Louis to be treated at Children’s Hospital
The doors are closed at three St. Louis Catholic high schools Monday due to the negotiation...
Three local Catholic schools are closed Monday
Future Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols is coming back to St. Louis!
Albert Pujols is back!