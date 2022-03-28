“Sick out” closes 3 Catholic high schools, students attend rally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rosati-Kain High School, Bishop DuBourg High School and St. Mary’s High School were forced to close on Monday because they didn’t have enough teachers, due to a high number of them calling in sick. Instead of staying home, more than 80 students from the schools held a rally outside Cathedral Basilica to show support for their teachers.

Lili Stout was one of the rally organizers.

“We just hope to show the archdiocese and Bishop Rosanski that we are in support of our teachers and we stand behind them and their efforts for a fair contract,” she said.

The St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association (SLATA) and the Archdiocese of St. Louis have been negotiating a new contract since October 2021. The previous contract expired on March 4th and on March 10th, the union overwhelmingly rejected the archdiocese’s best and final contract offer. SLATA says it hasn’t ruled out a strike.

The union put out a press release that included this statement:

“For over 50 years, the Union and the Archdiocese have had a relationship based on mutual respect, something you would think is a no-brainer for the Catholic Church. Not this year. We do not understand the anti-union position of the Archdiocese especially in view of the fact that Archdiocesan teachers taught live in our schools throughout the pandemic.”

In a SLATA press release from March 9, the union claims the archdiocese is demanding the removal of critical teachers rights and benefits. The press release also says the archdiocese is trying to gut the contract and bust the union.

Late in the afternoon, the archdiocese released this statement:

“We responded last week to a request from the St. Louis Archdiocesan Teacher Association to meet again with their representatives. A meeting was set at that time for later this week. We appreciate our teachers and look forward to this opportunity to continue discussing and negotiating areas of concern.”

Both sides are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday.

