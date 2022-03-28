Advertisement

Missouri man gets life in prison for killing roommates

John Hamm was sentenced to life in prison after admitting he killed two people in 2016, St. Louis County officials said.(St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man convicted last month for stabbing and beating his two roommates to death in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old John Hamm was sentenced Friday. On Feb. 4, a jury convicted Hamm of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and one count of auto theft.

Police say Hamm confessed to killing 46-year-old Robert Hall and 41-year-old Shannon Larock on July 12, 2016, after an argument over rent money. The defense conceded that Hamm killed the victims, but had argued the killings were not premeditated, which is required for a first-degree murder conviction.

