Man shot and killed in North City Sunday evening

A man was shot in the 5000 block of Wabada Sunday evening(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North City Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Wabada around 7:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 the man was shot multiple times and was not conscious or breathing when he arrived at a hospital, where he later died.

Other information was not immediately known.

