Local doctor sending medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis doctor who grew up in a Ukrainian household is helping to send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.

Tatiana Bihun was born in Los Angeles, still has family in Ukraine and came to St. Louis to be a doctor; in July, she will become the new Assistant Medical Examiner for St. Louis City. Her passion lies in helping people, which is why she jumped into action when she heard people in Ukraine needed medical equipment.

“Me being Ukrainian and me being a physician and having access to the SSM system, I thought you know what, no one is going to give me anything if I don’t ask for it,” she said.

She worked with SSM to get supplies from their warehouse. They donated seven pallets of medical supplies. Bihun is hoping other hospital systems join in.

Bihun could not do the work alone, she joined a Facebook group called “Ukrainians in Missouri,” which is sending in medical supplies and military-grade supplies, and they know where it’s going.

“We are able to Facetime and call these individuals who are receiving this equipment,” she said. “The whole world is seeing Ukraine and they are seeing the resilience of the people, and for the first time, the rest of the world is seeing and understanding a feeling I have grown up with my entire life and what many Ukrainians share, whether they are in Ukraine or part of the diaspora in other countries.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.