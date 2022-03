ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A veteran voice of the St. Louis airwaves will soon hang up his microphone.

Monday, KMOX host Charlie Brennan announced he will retire from the radio station later this spring. The host has spent 34 years at KMOX, and was inducted into the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.

His last show will be May 12.

