Javonte Perkins returns to SLU for his final year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Billikens’ All-Conference guard will return for his final year for the 2022-23 season.

Due to a torn ACL, Javonte Perkins decided to use his extra year of eligibility that was awarded to all student-athletes due to COVID-19. The senior guard will graduate in May with a degree in sociology and will enroll in the University’s graduate program.

“I am excited to stay with Team Blue for another season and represent Saint Louis University and my city,” Perkins said. “I’d like to thank the SLU medical staff who has been working with me daily in my rehab. I am going to continue to work hard this summer and can’t wait to be back at Chaifetz Arena playing in front of our great fans.

In 2020-21, Perkins earned second-team All-Conference after leading the Billikens in scoring with 17 points per game. During his freshman year, in 2019, he won the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year after setting the school record of being the top scorer in conference play with 18.2 points per game.

Perkins’ 15.9 career scoring average ranks 10th in school history.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.