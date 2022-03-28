Hollister, Mo. woman recovering after assault by 3 women in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A Hollister, Mo. woman is recovering after getting attacked by three women.

The assault happened nearly two weeks ago in St Louis when she says she tried to help out the wrong people. Heather Smith says St. Louis has become her family’s home away from home. Smith’s three-year-old grandson, Sebastian, is terminally ill and has been in and out of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. She says his latest hospital stay was for 19 days. The attack happened two days before returning home.

”As I went to the parking garage, I went to buckle my seatbelt and I turned around to a woman standing there asking if I could give her a ride to the gas station, which is where I was going,” Smith said.

Smith says her kindness got the best of her that day. The woman and two other girls got into the car. Shortly after arriving at the gas station, they started arguing about a lost I.D. According to the police report, Smith then drove the three women to a nearby Walgreens. That’s where the assault took place.

”As I opened the door of my car my keys were ripped off of me,” Smith said. “They attacked, they stomped my head, dragged me by my hair behind my car, and were about to run me over until a woman came hollering. They jumped in my car and took off.”

Smith was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital. She filed a police report that night. She says police were able to track down her car two days later. It had been destroyed.

”They took everything out of my car, down to my grandson’s car seat.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Smith says returning to the hospital this week after the attack will be challenging, but encourages others to take extra caution in areas they aren’t as familiar with.

”I’m constantly watching my surroundings, I’m very much aware,” said Smith. “Be cautious of who you try to be kind to because it really backfired for me. The fact that nothing is being done, I won’t stop until something is done”

Smith says the hospital has security video of the women getting into her car in the parking garage. She’s hopeful that will help bring justice to this situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.