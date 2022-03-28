Clayton School District integrates computer science into curriculum following STEM bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - By the year 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be one million unfilled jobs in the field of computer science.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson passed a bill, as of this fall, that will now allow Missouri schools to count computer science classes as either math or science credits.

The Clayton School District has already put a heavy focus on computer science-related curriculum-- students in the elementary school are already coding.

The high school’s robotics team is competing in a global championship tomorrow.

“If we start providing these programs and get students interested or excited in computer science or stem in general, it will give them not only the skills,” said Clayton High School student Steve Beauchamp. “But the motivation and passion to move into these fields.”

Senior Areeba Khan is using coding to create a mosaic image of other tiny images.

“I made some personal projects that i was really proud of,” said Khan.

Some of the other projects they’ve done is a “meme” generator and video games-- finding ways to make it fun for teens!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.